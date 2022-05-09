Fintech firm PayCraft plans to introduce retail corporate prepaid cards

Fintech firm PayCraft Solutions Private Ltd., which is into implementation of offline/ contactless payments in the urban mobility space, is planning to roll out NCMC (National Common Mobility Card) specifications- enabled retail corporate prepaid cards as well as an expense management platform that can also work for making payment during transit travel.

This is in the line of “One Nation One Card” concept propounded by the Union government.

“It will be a single card that will come with multi-wallet features for corporates to manage their employee reimbursements across tax benefit and expense wallet categories,” said Ambarish Parekh, Chief Experience Officer (CXO), PayCraft. “This card is a one stop end-to-end payment solution specially designed for corporates to make their payments/disbursement experience simpler and faster,” he said. “It can be used for making corporate expenses, at ATMs, POS, for E-commerce, retail transactions and offline transactions too with transit travel enabled on the card,” he added. The corporate cards will be introduced by July, pan India and the firm aims to cater to half a million corporate employees in the next 3 years and handle corporate expense spends worth ₹3,000 crore. Besides the corporate segment, the firm is developing offline enabled retail payment solutions which will focus on offline payments. This is in line with the Government’s push to digitize the lower end of the pyramid in areas with poor connectivity or lack of connectivity at merchant outlets across semi-urban and rural India. “This will allow small ticket size payments to be made seamlessly at merchant outlets with poor or no internet connectivity. This will further empower consumers and push digital payments in these areas,” Mr Parekh said. PayCraft handles ticketing at the Pune Metro and is the fintech service provider at 10 other metros.

Mr Parekh said, “ We are aiming to serve 5 million customers and plan to handle around ₹5,000 crore GTV (gross turnover value) by the end of FY23. This will be scaled up to 20 million customers and ₹20,000 crore GTV in 3 years,” he added.

Besides India, the firm is working closely with fintech firms and large conglomerates in Africa to build a payments system for the countries in the continent..

“The objective of providing solutions to various players in Africa is to help them enable seamless digital payments for many first-time users and the under-banked,” he added.

The firm is looking to expand its existing footprint in the Gulf region by partnering with various issuers to provide solutions to help users with small ticket payments both online and offline for bus and metro services along with retail payments.