Fintech firm FIS to hire more than 10,000 people in India

Financial technology major Fidelity Information Services (FIS) has announced it will hire more than 10,000 people in a 12-month recruitment drive to fill various roles in India to fuel its future growth.

The NYSE-listed company said its recruitment drive would focus on hiring new recruits through leading educational institutes across India such as Gurugram, Jaipur, Nagpur, Mangaluru, Kanpur, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram, Jalandhar, Solapur, and Guwahati.

Successful applicants will be staffed across FIS offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Indore, Mohali and Gurugram, the company said.

Addressing a press conference virtually, Amol Gupta, Chief Human Resources Officer — India & Philippines, FIS said, “This recruitment drive underscores our continued commitment to providing rewarding career opportunities for India’s top talent. We are creating new opportunities across the country which will help FIS continue to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.”

He said the company had been encouraging a hybrid working model/flexi hours over the past 18 months with employees changing their workspace preferences over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The hybrid work model is a good fit for some for improved work-life balance, which in return maintains a healthier and more productive workforce. We greatly promote an inclusive work culture for people from all types of social backgrounds, including the differently abled and LGBTQ communities,” he said.