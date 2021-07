Fino Payments Bank Ltd (FPBL) has filed draft documents with the SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO). According to merchant banking executives the IPO size is likely to be ₹1,300 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹300 crore.

FPBL is backed by Blackstone, ICICI Group and BPCL. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fino Paytech Ltd. (FPL).

The fintech bank turned profitable in the fourth quarter of FY20 and has since enhanced its profitability.