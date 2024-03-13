ADVERTISEMENT

Fino Payments Bank appoints two additional directors

March 13, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

With the new additions, one-third of the bank’s board comprises women directors out of the total board strength of eight members | Photo Credit: File photo

 Fino Payments Bank has announced the appointment of two new members to its board.  Anita Sudhir Pai and Neeta Mukerji, have been appointed as additional directors in the capacity of independent directors of the Bank. 

“The appointments assume significance as they provide diversity to the Board in terms of people, thoughts and professional expertise that help in further strengthening corporate governance, risk management, stakeholder engagement and digital innovation in the ever evolving banking space,” the bank said in a statement.

With the new additions, one-third of the bank’s board comprises women directors out of the total board strength of eight members.

