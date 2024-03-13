GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fino Payments Bank appoints two additional directors

March 13, 2024 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
With the new additions, one-third of the bank’s board comprises women directors out of the total board strength of eight members

With the new additions, one-third of the bank’s board comprises women directors out of the total board strength of eight members | Photo Credit: File photo

 Fino Payments Bank has announced the appointment of two new members to its board.  Anita Sudhir Pai and Neeta Mukerji, have been appointed as additional directors in the capacity of independent directors of the Bank. 

“The appointments assume significance as they provide diversity to the Board in terms of people, thoughts and professional expertise that help in further strengthening corporate governance, risk management, stakeholder engagement and digital innovation in the ever evolving banking space,” the bank said in a statement.

With the new additions, one-third of the bank’s board comprises women directors out of the total board strength of eight members.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.