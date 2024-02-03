Finnish phone maker says Nokia, HMD brands will co-exit

February 03, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

HMD Global, a Finnish mobile phone manufacturer, and official brand licensee for Nokia on Friday said it would follow a multi-brand strategy ie: mobile phones and devices under the brand names of both HMD and Nokia will co-exist in the global markets.

Refuting global reports about the end of brand Nokia, an HMD Global communique said, “You will continue to see new Nokia phones. True to our values, HMD will continue to design more sustainable and affordable phones- our repairability, sustainability and digital detox products are landing incredibly well amongst consumer and business audiences alike and we are excited to build on that momentum with the new HMD brand.’‘

Ravi Kunwar, VP, India, APAC, HMD Global, said, “Today is a big day for HMD as we move from being a brand licensee to a brand owner, a big step in our journey! This means you will get to see unique HMD originals, the Nokia phones that you’ve always loved.’‘

The statement released by HMD Global said it would move forward with a new multi-brand strategy where it would produce devices under a new HMD Originals brand name alongside Nokia.

However, the company also said it was updating its channels from Nokia Mobile to HMD adding, this change was more than just a new name. ``We are introducing a fresh new multi-brand strategy.This means you’ll see a range of HMD Originals alongside Nokia phones and exciting products from new partnerships this year,’‘ he said.