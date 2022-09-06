Finance Ministry releases sixth instalment of revenue deficit grant of ₹7,183 crore to 14 States

The total amount of PDRD grants released to the States in 2022-23 stands at ₹43,100.50 crore | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday released the sixth instalment of revenue deficit grant of ₹7,183 crore to 14 States for the current fiscal.

The States for which the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) grant has been recommended by the 15th Finance Commission during 2022-23 are - Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

"The Department of Expenditure has on Tuesday released the 6th monthly instalment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit (PDRD) Grant of ₹7,183.42 crore to 14 States," the Ministry said in a statement.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended a total PDRD grant of ₹86,201 crore to 14 States for the financial year 2022-23. The grant is released in 12 equated monthly instalments.

The Ministry said with the release of the sixth instalment for the month of September 2022, the total amount of PDRD grants released to the States in 2022-23 stands at ₹43,100.50 crore.

The eligibility of States to receive this grant and the quantum of grant for the period from 2020-21 to 2025-26 was decided by the 15th Finance Commission based on the gap between assessment of revenue and expenditure of the States concerned after taking into account the assessed devolution during this period.