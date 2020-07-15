Business

FinMin not for slashing GST on sanitisers

The Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday said reducing GST on hand sanitisers and similar products from 18% would lead to an inverted duty structure and put domestic manufacturers at a disadvantage vis-à-vis importers.

The Ministry added that lower GST rates helped imports by making them cheaper, that this was against the policy on Atmanirbhar Bharat and, consumers would also eventually not benefit from lower rates if domestic manufacturing suffered due to an inverted duty structure.

