FinMin lauds bereaved pressman

For Finance Ministry employees involved in the preparation of the Union Budget, the last week of January is always a stressful time. For Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, the man responsible for printing out the Budget documents, this year has been especially difficult, as his father passed away on Republic Day.

The Ministry praised Mr. Sharma’s dedication and “exemplary commitment” in choosing not to leave the quarantined press area, despite his loss. “Informing with regret that Shri Kuldeep Kumar Sharma, Dy Manager (Press), lost his father on 26 Jan, 2020. Being on Budget duty, he was on job in the lock-in. In spite of his immense loss, Sharma decided not to leave the press area even for a minute,” said a Finance Ministry tweet.

The Ministry added that Mr. Sharma has had 31 years of experience in the budget process and is the key hand to completing the task of printing the budget document within a very tight schedule. Mr. Sharma symbolised “extraordinary sincerity towards his call of duty,” added the Ministry tweet.

In the final weeks before the Budget is presented on February 1, officials involved in the compilation and printing of the document are quarantined within North Block, staying day and night. The building, which houses the Finance Ministry, is out of bounds to the press and public during this time, and computers within the press area are delinked from the National Informatics Centre servers to prevent online leaks.