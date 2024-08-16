GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FinMin eases forex norms to boost cross-border M&As

Published - August 16, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance Ministry has amended Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 on Friday attempting to simplify regulations for Foreign Direct Investment and Overseas Investment.

The amendments allow cross-border share swaps and provide for the issue or transfer of Indian company equity instruments in exchange for foreign firms’ equity instruments. “Other amendments include standardising the definition of ‘control’ to ensure consistency with other Acts and enabling white label ATMs to boost financial inclusion nationwide, the Ministry said in a release, adding the aim is to enable “global expansion of Indian companies through mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives, enabling them to reach new markets and grow their presence worldwide.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.