FinMin checks Infosys’s readiness for I-T deadline rush

With a fortnight to go for the income-tax return filing deadline, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj held a meeting with Infosys managing director and CEO Salil Parekh and his team on the preparedness of the Income Tax Portal to cope with the impending traffic surge.

The Infosys team briefed the finance ministry on steps being taken to ensure the e-filing website functions during the ‘peak filing period’. The measures include ‘augmentation of the technical infrastructure’ and ‘setting up of a dedicated war room’ to monitor the portal’s performance.

“On its part, Infosys assured about its preparedness to ensure a smooth filing season to instill confidence among the taxpayers,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that 3.59 crore Income Tax Returns had been filed by December 15.

The number of returns filed per day has crossed 6 lakh and is increasing everyday as the extended due date of December 31 is approaching, it added.

A new income tax filing portal had been launched in June this year, but had been plagued by several technical glitches, prompting Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to eventually set a September 15 deadline for the portal’s developer Infosys to resolve the mess. Chartered accountants, however, continue to flag concerns and obstacles being faced in the return filing process.