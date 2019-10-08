‘Find phishing emails on Instagram’

Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new feature to help users identify phishing emails claiming to be from the social network platform.

Phishing emails usually attempt to steal users’ personal information, including password, bank account details, credit card or debit card details.

These emails may appear to be from a legitimate firm or a person, which may lead to users’ falling for them.

“...we’re launching a new feature to help people identify phishing emails claiming to be from Instagram. This account security feature (accessed through settings) allows anyone to check if an email claiming to be from Instagram is genuine,” Instagram said in a tweet.

Users can now go to the ‘security’ option under the ‘settings’ tab in Instagram to find a list of emails the U.S.-based firm has sent them. This will enable them to double check whether an an email they’ve received is from the firm.