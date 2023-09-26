Fincare Small Finance Bank gets SEBI approval for IPO

September 26, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd. said it has received final observations from SEBI for its proposed Initial Public Offerings (IPO). The bank plans to raise funds via IPO through the issue of equity share capital of face value ₹10 each comprising of fresh issue aggregating up to ₹625 crore and Offer for Sale aggregating up to 17,000,000 equity shares by Promoter and Investor Selling shareholders.

Fincare Small Finance Bank is a “digital-first” Small Finance Bank with a focus on unbanked and under-banked customer segments especially in rural and semi-urban areas. It follows a business model focused on financial inclusion and aims to provide individuals and businesses with affordable financial products and services that meet their needs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.