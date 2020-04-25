Financiers, intermediaries line up funds for MSMEs

At a time when micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are scouting for funds to keep their operations on, a host of financiers and intermediaries have come forward to meet the demand by capitalising on digital technology.

Arvog, which offers debt, equity and funding, has announced digital micro loans amounting to ₹250 crore to MSMEs to help them come out of the crisis.

Ketan Kothari, director, Arvog, said, “The country’s 60 million MSMEs — businesses with annual revenue up to ₹250 crore — make enormous contribution to both India’s employment and its gross domestic product (GDP).”

“Yet, most of them are operating way below their potential because of a gap in loans and funding. With our focus on digital micro loans, we want to empower these MSMEs to reach their full potential,” he said.

The firm has tied up with FinancePeer and PayMe India to provide digital micro loans at an 18% rate of interest.

“Our focus will be to look for companies having scalable ideas and a robust business model. Arvog would then step in and help them realise their growth plans with sustainability,” Mr. Kothari said.

Meanwhile, London-based CreditEnable, an AI-driven SME credit business, has ramped up its activities in India to help improve access to finance for SMEs during COVID-19.

CreditEnable’s India marketplace currently caters to more than 20 leading lenders with ₹53,700 crore of loan books.

Nadia Sood, CEO and founder, CreditEnable, said, “In these difficult times, we have decided to ramp up our activities in India to cater to the increasing demand for finance from the SME sector.”

“India was on track to become the world’s fourth largest economy prior to COVID-19, with the biggest contributor to its GDP and exports being its SME segment. Lenders and borrowers in this segment are going to need support more than ever and we are well-positioned to help them,” she said.

The firm has also announced Aditya Ghosh, former president of IndiGo and a current board member of OYO, as its new investor who has joined its advisory board.

“Today, SMEs across the globe are faced with one of the toughest business crisis. The entire process of accessing affordable credit easily and quickly, when SMEs need it, has always been one of the biggest pain points. CreditEnable provides a secure, end-to end and contact-less experience in the SME lending space — something that is critical given the current COVID situation,” Mr. Ghosh said in a statement.