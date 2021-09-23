Financial stocks spur Sensex, Nifty

MUMBAI

23 September 2021 23:02 IST

The benchmark stock indices on Thursday touched all-time highs in intraday trade spurred by strong buying support in banking and financial stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged to a record high of 59,957.25 before closing at 59,885.36, with a gain of 958.03 points or 1.63%.

Top Sensex gainers included Bajaj Finserv which rose 5.15%, L&T (3.46%), HDFC (3.11%), Axis Bank (3.04%) and State Bank of India that gained 2.46%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index also gained 276.30 points or 1.57% to close at 17,822.95. Intraday, the Nifty 50 index had touched its all-time high of 17,843.90.