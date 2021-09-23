Business

Financial stocks spur Sensex, Nifty

The benchmark stock indices on Thursday touched all-time highs in intraday trade spurred by strong buying support in banking and financial stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged to a record high of 59,957.25 before closing at 59,885.36, with a gain of 958.03 points or 1.63%.

Top Sensex gainers included Bajaj Finserv which rose 5.15%, L&T (3.46%), HDFC (3.11%), Axis Bank (3.04%) and State Bank of India that gained 2.46%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index also gained 276.30 points or 1.57% to close at 17,822.95. Intraday, the Nifty 50 index had touched its all-time high of 17,843.90.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2021 11:03:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/financial-stocks-spur-sensex-nifty/article36639354.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY