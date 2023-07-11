Financial guarantees platform Eqaro plans to raise $25 million

July 11, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Eqaro Guarantees, a financial guarantees platform mostly operating in the real estate sector, is planning to raise $25 million to support its growth, a top executive said.

“We are at final stages of discussion with investment bankers, wealth management companies and funds to raise capital. The proposed raise is fundamentally growth capital for the business as we plan to scale up across various segments,” Pankaj Bhansali, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Eqaro Guarantees said in a statement.

He said the firm would be looking at like-minded strategic partners who not only come in with capital but also the right ecosystem presence, helping in scale up.

“We are open to anyone who can bring in wholesome synergies on the table including but not limited to family offices, specialised VC funds, and even visionary HNI’s/UHNI’s,” he added.

Eqaro’s guarantees are backed by the financial strength and the global expertise of its counter guarantee partners, and its counter guarantee partners have the experience of writing contract, commercial and financial surety business across many geographies, the firm said.

“We are currently focused on increasing the total value of guarantees issued by us 12 to 15 times in the next couple of years and become a leading financial guarantee provider,” Mr. Bhansali said.

The firm provides solutions covering a wide variety of risks for the landlords in the real estate sector. Its rental bonds act as a replacement for cash deposit by tenants and work as a guarantee for landlords.