ADVERTISEMENT

Financial, digital inclusion of women essential to unlock economic potential of India: Hindustan Coca-Cola

August 30, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

The financial literacy training would cover fundamental concepts like Banking Basics, Account Opening procedures, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) training, Investment Guidance, Net Banking, and information about various government schemes for women such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Sam Riddhi Yojana and Nari Shakti

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) said it would train 25,000 women across the country in financial and digital literacy.

The financial literacy training would cover fundamental concepts like Banking Basics, Account Opening procedures, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) training, Investment Guidance, Net Banking, and information about various government schemes for women such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Sam Riddhi Yojana and Nari Shakti, said the company in statement.

The digital literacy module would cover topics such as Mobile Banking, Digital Market Linkage, and Cyber Safety and Security to equip these women with the necessary tools to succeed in the digital era.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Himanshu Priyadarshi, Sustainability Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, “We believe that the financial and digital inclusion of underserved women is essential to unlock the economic potential of India.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US