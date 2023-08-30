Financial, digital inclusion of women essential to unlock economic potential of India: Hindustan Coca-Cola

August 30, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) said it would train 25,000 women across the country in financial and digital literacy.

The financial literacy training would cover fundamental concepts like Banking Basics, Account Opening procedures, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) training, Investment Guidance, Net Banking, and information about various government schemes for women such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Sam Riddhi Yojana and Nari Shakti, said the company in statement.

The digital literacy module would cover topics such as Mobile Banking, Digital Market Linkage, and Cyber Safety and Security to equip these women with the necessary tools to succeed in the digital era.

Himanshu Priyadarshi, Sustainability Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, “We believe that the financial and digital inclusion of underserved women is essential to unlock the economic potential of India.”

