HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Financial, digital inclusion of women essential to unlock economic potential of India: Hindustan Coca-Cola

The financial literacy training would cover fundamental concepts like Banking Basics, Account Opening procedures, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) training, Investment Guidance, Net Banking, and information about various government schemes for women such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Sam Riddhi Yojana and Nari Shakti

August 30, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) said it would train 25,000 women across the country in financial and digital literacy.

The financial literacy training would cover fundamental concepts like Banking Basics, Account Opening procedures, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) training, Investment Guidance, Net Banking, and information about various government schemes for women such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Sam Riddhi Yojana and Nari Shakti, said the company in statement.

The digital literacy module would cover topics such as Mobile Banking, Digital Market Linkage, and Cyber Safety and Security to equip these women with the necessary tools to succeed in the digital era.

Himanshu Priyadarshi, Sustainability Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, “We believe that the financial and digital inclusion of underserved women is essential to unlock the economic potential of India.”

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.