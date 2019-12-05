Business

Finance panel submits report to President

more-in

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC), chaired by N.K. Singh, on Thursday, submitted its report for FY2020-21 to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The report will now be presented in Parliament by the Ministry of Finance, although the date for that has not yet been fixed. The Union Cabinet, on November 27, approved the extension of the term of the FFC. The FFC is to submit two reports — one for 2020-21 and another for 2021-26, the deadline for which is October 30, 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 11:01:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/finance-panel-submits-report-to-president/article30195286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY