Finance panel submits report to President

The Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC), chaired by N.K. Singh, on Thursday, submitted its report for FY2020-21 to President Ram Nath Kovind.

The report will now be presented in Parliament by the Ministry of Finance, although the date for that has not yet been fixed. The Union Cabinet, on November 27, approved the extension of the term of the FFC. The FFC is to submit two reports — one for 2020-21 and another for 2021-26, the deadline for which is October 30, 2020.