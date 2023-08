August 09, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday cautioned people to guard against fraudsters extorting money in the name of Indian Customs.

“Indian Customs never calls or sends SMS for paying Customs Duty in a personal bank account. All communication from Indian Customs contain a DIN which can be verified on CBIC website,” the finance ministry said.