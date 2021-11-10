Finance Minister to nudge PSB heads to lend more

New Delhi

10 November 2021 04:23 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet heads of public sector banks (PSBs) next week to review the performance of the lenders and the progress made by them to support the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks would be urged to sanction loans for productive sectors to accelerate revival of the economy, sources said.

According to sources, the two-day meeting would commence on November 17 and undertake a review of various segments, progress in government schemes including Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

