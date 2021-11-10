Business

Finance Minister to nudge PSB heads to lend more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   | Photo Credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet heads of public sector banks (PSBs) next week to review the performance of the lenders and the progress made by them to support the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Banks would be urged to sanction loans for productive sectors to accelerate revival of the economy, sources said.

According to sources, the two-day meeting would commence on November 17 and undertake a review of various segments, progress in government schemes including Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 4:23:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/finance-minister-to-nudge-psb-heads-to-lend-more/article37408415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY