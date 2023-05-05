Finalists presented PoC on wide range of cutting-edge technologies at TECHgium: LTTS

May 05, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Mysuru

TECHgium, an academia-industry engineering innovation hackathon hosted by L&T Technology Services (LTTS), witnessed registration from 31,000 students from 481 engineering institutes across the country, said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer & Board Member, LTTS.

Participants went through a rigorous process that lasted for nine months during which students were mentored by technical and subject matter experts from LTTS, he said.

After multiple rounds of evaluation and ideation, leading to the evolution of proofs-of-concept (PoC), 25 engineering teams were shortlisted. The finalists exhibited and presented their working prototypes to a jury comprising industry veterans, academicians, and analysts who then shortlisted the top 3 winners of TECHgium. The team from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune, was declared the winners of the 6th edition of TECHgium 2023, for creating an Alginate-based bioplastic for food packaging application. The first runner-up was students from Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore, for developing a plug-in kit for ready charging, while students from IIT-Guwahati were adjudged the second runner-up for their solution on electro-mechanical charging device for TPMS. A special jury prize was awarded to Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore, for engineering an autonomous warehouse robot. This year’s TECHgium saw the finalists presenting PoCs on a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, including bio-composite material using alginate, autonomous warehouse robots, plug-in kit for ready charging, x-ray based artifact detection and removal, and early detection of muscle cramps using Electromyography, among others, Mr. Sinha said. TECHgium offered a prize money of ₹10 lakh for the top winner, ₹5 lakh for the first runner-up and ₹3 lakh for the second runner-up. This year’s TECHgium also focussed on the themes of sustainability, UAVs, medical diagnostics, compute vision, analytics, EVs and EV infrastructure, and wireless transmission. “It aims at encouraging aspiring engineers to gain exposure to real-world problem statements and showcase their innovative ideas and solutions to address industry challenge statements,” added Mr. Sinha.

