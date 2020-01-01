FII India embarks on second phase of growth

Having created awareness about Canadian Wood over the last five years, Forest Innovation Investments India Pvt. Ltd. (FII India), the British Columbia government’s market development agency for forest products in India, has embarked on its second phase of growth in the country.

“In the first five years we focused on the manufacturing industry which was making doors, windows and furniture. We are now looking for the next five years very enthusiastically. We have brought about certain tweaking in our strategy,” said Pranesh Chhibber, country director, FII India, in an interview.

“Initially, we focused 100% on the wood manufacturing industry but because we were able to create enough buzz and demand for Canadian Wood, we are now helping in building the capability in India to build with wood. So, we are not only just helping source wood from Canada but we are also bringing in the expertise and sharing it with the people here on how to build with wood,” he added.

He said HNIs, who wanted their farm houses to be built in wood and the hospitality industry, which was looking into resorts, have shown interest to now build in wood as there was no expertise available earlier.

“We are now in the process of building a few demo houses, the structures which will be available to the people in the industry to show the developers, hospitality industry and HNIs as to how it looks and what can be done with wood,” he said.

He said some houses are being built and will be completed by the end of this fiscal. By then, half a dozen houses in different forms and styles will be ready in South, West and North for people to see.

He said the import of lumber and softwood was growing.

“[In the] next five years, we would like to see much larger presence in India of Canadian Wood species. Other exporting countries are helping to grow the market,” he said.

The annual wood import to India is estimated around seven million cubic meters (cbm) by volume and around $2 billion in value terms. Five years ago, the share of softwood import was 33% of total wood imports to India.

Today, it has increased to 45%. Lumber imports has started growing. Over last five years, share of lumber import has increased from 9% to 22% of total wood imports to India.

“It is observed that share of softwood lumber import into India from around the world is growing. Over the last five years, it has grown from 4% to 14. We expect this share to increase up to 25% for the next three years,” Mr Chhibber said.

He said Canada’s share of total softwood lumber imports to India has been around 5%.

Today, most of India’s forests are protected and since enough local wood is not available, imported lumber is meeting the demand.

Most wood imports into India come from New Zealand (27%), Malaysia (17%), South America (16%), Europe (14%) & Africa(12%) Also North America (6%) is gradually increasing its share as a major supplier to India.