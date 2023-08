August 31, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Boston-based Fidelity Investments, which invested about $42 million in Bengaluru-based Meesho in September 2021, has marked up the fair value of its investment in the e-commerce platform to $43.24 million as of July 3, indicating a 14% uptick, reversing the 10% cut it made in the start-up earlier this year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. Meesho is also backed by other investors such as Prosus Ventures, SoftBank, and Facebook.