F&G retailers may log strong revenue growth next fiscal, says Crisil

December 22, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

Healthy demand and expansion in underpenetrated Tier II and III cities is expected to help organised brick-and-mortar food and grocery (F&G) retailers log a strong revenue growth of 14-15% in fiscal 2025 despite fierce competition from quick commerce channel, credit rating agency Crisil said in a report.

“This translates to three years of strong growth on the trot — after 30% last fiscal and an expected 15% in the current one,” it added.

However, modest demand from the discretionary segment — comprising general merchandise (crockery, home appliances and utensils) and apparel — owing to inflationary pressures would keep the sector’s operating margin rangebound at 6-6.5% in the current and next fiscals (6.9% last fiscal), it further said.

For the record, food and non-food grocery contributes 75-77% of revenue for F&G retailers, while the balance is contributed by discretionary products sold at F&G outlets. Besides, the discretionary segment offers relatively higher margins to F&G retailers.

Poonam Upadhyay, Director, Crisil Ratings said, “Healthy demand outlook and low organised penetration will ensure mid-teens revenue growth for F&G retailers this fiscal and the next. We expect area addition of Crisil Ratings-rated players to increase 20% cumulatively over fiscals 2024 and 2025 on a high base following a substantial increase of 40% in fiscals 2022 and 2023.”

“Incumbent retailers are also expanding into omnichannel platform – includes brick-and-mortar stores and online formats – to compete with quick commerce players. But then, they will ensure calibrated investments to restrict cash burn in the online format,” she said.

Shounak Chakravarty, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings said, “Strong cash flows and well-managed working capital will obviate any need for material debt raising, leading to continued healthy balance sheets for Crisil Ratings-rated F&G players. Capex spend is estimated at ₹5,500 crore over fiscals 2024 and 2025 compared with ₹6,000 crore over fiscals 2022 and 2023 towards online expansion, addition and refurbishment of stores.”

