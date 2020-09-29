Festive season to see e-com sector generating 3 lakh jobs: RedSeer

Some three lakh direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created as e-commerce players augment their capacity to manage the festive demand, as per a RedSeer Management Consulting report.

E-com and offline retailers have started focusing on omnichannel and store deliveries, and would hire about three lakh peopel to drive the growth, the report titled ‘Job creation in the 2020 eCommerce Festive Season’ said on Tuesday. To carry out the operations, the businesses would need adequate back-end infrastructure creation prior to the season, which will create the new temporary and permanent jobs, RedSeer added.

RedSeer’s report sees this year’s festive sales to increase by geometric proportions over last year, thus creating the new jobs.

According to the report, hyper local shipments would grow over 250% over calendar 2019 driven by omnichannel initiatives of organised brick and mortar retailers coupled with e-grocery.

After the COVID-19-induced lockdown, many people began to depend on e-commerce for groceries and other shopping needs. Having tasted the convenience of online shopping, RedSeer report surmises that the 2020 e-commerce festive period will witness 1.8x shipments compared with last year’s festive season.

“COVID-19-driven massive online adoption of Bharat customers will lead to an acceleration of this theme which will finally reach a tipping point of sorts,” said RedSeer. Rise of new shopping models owing to changing customer demographics, including video-based and WhatsApp-based shopping, will be new additions to the festive landscape, it added.