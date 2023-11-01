Festive season pushes up petrol, diesel consumption

November 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Petrol and diesel consumption rose in October as festive spending reversed the initial decline in sales, buoying growth, preliminary data of state-owned firms showed on Wednesday.

Auto fuel sales declined in the first half of October, but rose sharply in the second compared with the year-earlier period, helping companies post a decided growth rate for the month.

Petrol sales by three state-owned fuel retailers rose 3% in October to 2.87 million tonnes, while diesel consumption was up 5% at 6.91 million tonnes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consumption of petrol had fallen 9% year-on-year in the first half of October and diesel sales by 3.2%. But the start of Navratri/Durga Puja celebration helped reverse the trend.

Last year, Durga Puja/Dussehra as well as Diwali fell in October. This year the festival season started in the second half of October.

Petrol consumption in the first half of October was 1.17 million tonnes and in the second half, it was 44% more.

Consumption of diesel, the most consumed fuel in the country – accounting for about two-fifths of the demand, stood in the first half at 2.99 million tonnes, while sales in the second fortnight were 3.91 million tonnes. Month-on-month sales were up 18.7% compared with 5.82 million tonnes in September.

Diesel sales typically fall in monsoon months as rains lower demand in the agriculture sector which uses the fuel for irrigation, harvesting and transportation. Also, rains slow vehicular movements. This led to a fall in diesel consumption in the last three months. And once the monsoon ended, consumption rose month-on-month.

Consumption of diesel had soared 6.7% and 9.3% in April and May, respectively, as agriculture demand picked up and cars yanked up air-conditioning to beat the summer heat. It started to taper in the second half of June after the monsoon set in. The fall has now been reversed.

Consumption of petrol during October was 15.6% more than in the COVID-marred October 2021 and 25.2% more than in pre-pandemic October 2019.

Diesel consumption was up 17.7% over October 2021 and 19.4% compared with October 2019.

With the continuing rise in passenger traffic at airports, jet fuel (ATF) demand rose 6.9% to 6,21,200 tonnes during October against the same period last year.

It was 38.3% more than in October 2021, but 5.9% lower than pre-COVID October 2019.

Month-on-month jet fuel sales were almost 3% higher compared with 6,03,600 tonnes in September 2023.

Cooking gas LPG sales were up 5.3% year-on-year at 2.49 million tonnes in October. LPG consumption was 2.8% higher than in October 2021 and 11.7% more than in pre-COVID October 2019.

Month-on-month LPG demand fell 1.9% against 2.67 million tonnes of LPG consumption during September, the data showed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.