 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Festive period vehicle sales grow 12% led by 2Ws, PVs

Published - November 15, 2024 09:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Automobile retail sales during the 42-day festive period (from 1 day of Navratri to 15 days post Dhanteras) of 2024 increased 11.76% to 42.88 lakh vehicles compared with 38.37 lakh units registered in the same period last year, according to data released by The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Friday.

Two-wheeler sales were particularly robust, registering a 13.79% growth year-on-year to reach 33.11 lakh units, largely driven by strong rural demand. 

Passenger vehicles segment bounced back after a lull, growing by 7.10% to 6.03 lakh units, supported by pent-up demand and unprecedented discounts available in the market, FADA said.

At 1,59,960 units of retail sales, the 3-wheeler segment reported a growth of 6.8% and the Commercial Vehicles segment reported marginal growth of 1.2% to 1,28,738 units.

Tractors sales during the period de-grew 1.64% to 85,216 units as compared with the year ago festive period.

C S Vigneshwar, President, FADA said, “The automobile retail sector has achieved a new milestone, surpassing last year’s festive records. We witnessed a remarkable surge in numbers since the beginning of Navratri, nearly hitting our forecasted target.”  

“While we celebrate these achievements, we acknowledge that we could have fully met or even exceeded our targets of 45 lakh units if not for the unseasonal heavy rains in South India, especially in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu, and the cyclone Dana that affected Odisha,” he said.

Now, FADA anticipates that passenger vehicle stock levels will reduce further from what was reported in the October retail data release. 

“However, we advise caution as the complete picture on inventory will emerge by month-end. With 1.5 months remaining before the calendar year ends, We urge OEMs to focus on liquidating 2024 stock so that dealers can enter 2025 with ideal recommended 21 days of inventory,” he said.

Published - November 15, 2024 09:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.