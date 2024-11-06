Festival sales were sweet in October for KMF

It was a sweet October for the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells products under the brand name Nandini, as 722 metric tonnes of sweets were sold in the month. With both Dasara and Deepavali falling in the same month, the brand recorded its highest ever sweet sales in a month.

The Nandini brand has a total of 30 varieties of sweets and is popular for its Mysore Pak, varieties of peda, barfi and laddus, which are made from milk and ghee.

“Our sales have been better than ever, and we hit new records during this festival season,” said M.K. Jagadish, Managing Director, KMF.

According to KMF officials, the previous record was made in 2023 when 400 metric tonnes of sweets were sold during the same season.

“Dasara and Deepavali is peak season for us. This year, we decided to double last year’s sales and hence, worked hard for the last three months. We submitted proposals to many industries and institutions about customised bulk orders. They liked our proposals and gave us their orders for employee gifting for the festivals,” a senior official explained.

While 50% of the October sales is attributed to institutional orders, the other 50% was sold at the Nandini booths across Karnataka. Loyal customers swear by the quality of Nandini sweets.

“Many brands might enter the market, but none of them are as reliable as Nandini. Whether it is for a festival or as a gift to a relative, we always buy a box of Nandini sweets. They have also introduced newer flavours of their pedas in recent times, which are really tasty,” said Yamuna R., a software engineer from Jalahalli.

KMF had a record turnover of ₹175 crore in October. However, this is inclusive of overall sales and not just sweets. KMF officials expect the positive sales trend to continue till January.

“Although Christmas and New Year season is not as huge as Dasara and Deepavali, we expect that, based on the kind of delivery we gave this season, we might get a few extra orders,” the senior official said.

Earlier in April this year, during the season of Ugadi and Ramzan, KMF had recorded the highest single-day sale ever after selling 16.5 lakh litres of curd and 51 lakh litres of milk.

Ragi Ambali in Bengaluru

In the beginning of 2024, KMF had launched two new products – Ragi Ambali and probiotic curds — which were being sold only in Mysuru on a pilot basis. After getting a good response for the products in Mysuru, the federation plans to introduce Ragi Ambali in Bengaluru too during the summer of 2025.