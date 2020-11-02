Fertilizer maker Coromandel net rises 17%

HYDERABAD

02 November 2020 23:07 IST

Fertilizer firm Coromandel International has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹589 crore for the September quarter, a 17% rise over the year-earlier period.

Total income fell 5% to ₹4,620 crore.

Profit before depreciation, interest, taxes and exceptional item (EBITDA) increased 18% to ₹845 crore (₹713 crore), said the agri-solutions provider, which, besides fertilizers, is into crop protection, bio-pesticides, specialty nutrients, organic manure and retail. “Better-than-normal rainfall, especially in the company’s key markets, good soil moisture and steps taken by the government have resulted in increased crop sowing area and very good demand for agricultural inputs,” said MD Sameer Goel.

However, excessive and continuous rainfall in September resulted in crop losses and postponement of some agricultural applications, he said in a statement. With a healthy reservoir position and good soil moisture conditions, the outlook for rabi appears positive, he added.

For the half year ended September, the consolidated total income increased 12% to ₹7,843 crore (₹7,008 crore), while net profit at ₹840 crore (₹566 crore) was 48% higher.

The fertilizer business registered good performance during the first half with and improved the phosphatic sales volume increasing by 15% over the corresponding period last year.

The early onset of monsoon and the resultant advancement in demand led to lower channel inventory. The manufacturing plants continued their operations and operated at 90% capacity as against 86% in Q2FY20 of 2019-20. The business benefited from the backward integration of its second phosphoric acid plant at Visakhapatnam. De-bottlenecking of operations at Visakhapatnam and Kakinada is progressing as per plan, the company said.