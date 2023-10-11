Ferrero launches Kinder Schoko-Bons Crispy’ in Chennai

October 11, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ferrero India Pvt. Ltd., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chocolate and confectionery products, has announced the launch of ‘Kinder Schoko-Bons Crispy’ in Chennai city.

With this new offering, Ferrero India has deepened its foray into the sweet-packaged foods category. It is a unique combination of a milky and cocoa cream inside a crispy wafer, topped with cocoa sprinkles, said Kinder Brands, Marketing Head Indian subcontinent, Amedeo Aragona at a press meet.

The confectionery has been introduced in “Shareable Packs” starting at ₹40 in packs of 4 and ₹120 for 12 pieces.

The product will be available across all leading outlets and on e-commerce platforms.

