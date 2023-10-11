ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrero launches Kinder Schoko-Bons Crispy’ in Chennai

October 11, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Kinder Brands, Marketing Head Indian subcontinent, Amedeo Aragona at the launch of new crispy confectionery in Chennai

Ferrero India Pvt. Ltd., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chocolate and confectionery products, has announced the launch of ‘Kinder Schoko-Bons Crispy’ in Chennai city.

With this new offering, Ferrero India has deepened its foray into the sweet-packaged foods category. It is a unique combination of a milky and cocoa cream inside a crispy wafer, topped with cocoa sprinkles, said Kinder Brands, Marketing Head Indian subcontinent, Amedeo Aragona at a press meet.

The confectionery has been introduced in “Shareable Packs” starting at ₹40 in packs of 4 and ₹120 for 12 pieces.

The product will be available across all leading outlets and on e-commerce platforms.

