Fed’s hawkish tone spooks equity, forex markets, Sensex slips 879 points, rupee slides 27 paise

December 15, 2022 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Mumbai

Fed startled market by maintaining hawkish tone; investors were expecting a softer approach after the release of better-than-expected inflation numbers, says an analyst

The Hindu Bureau

Benchmark equity indices fell by about 1.3% and the rupee weakened by 27 paise against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following a ‘hawkish tone’ adopted by the U.S. Federal Reserve the previous day when it raised interest rates, analysts said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 879 points. or 1.4%. to 61,799.03 points. The Sensex stocks which lost the most include TechMahindra (3.98%), Infosys (2.59%), Titan (2.57%), HDFC (2.07%) and ITC (1.87%). The NSE Nifty 50 index too fell 245.40 points, or 1.32%, to 18,414.90 points.

“The Fed has startled the market by maintaining its hawkish tone, as investors were expecting a softer approach after the release of better-than-expected inflation numbers,” said Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit Financial.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“IT stocks led to pessimism in the domestic market as recession fears grew in the global economies following the Fed’s comments. The market now awaits the BOE and ECB decisions, which are likely to follow a half-point hike,” he said.

The rupee also came under pressure, sliding 27 paise to 82.76 against the dollar.

Anindya Banerjee, vice-president, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd., said, “Rupee continues to remain one of the weakest currencies as demand for dollars remain strong in the onshore market and lack of exporter selling and carry trades, keep supply low”.

“A hawkish Fed also helped the U.S. dollar. Over the near term we expect a range of 82.25 and 83.00 on spot,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US