FedEx invests $350 mn to expand footprint across India Subcontinent, other areas

February 20, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp., a Tennessee-based Express transportation company, has invested $350 million to boost global trade, strengthen operations and expand footprint across West Asia, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA).

As part of the expansion in the region, FedEx has set up a state-of-the-art hub at Dubai World Central (DWC) Airport in Dubai South. The facility was inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, along with Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corporation President and CEO.

The hub would focus on infrastructure, and technological advancements to revolutionise the company’s operations with the help of innovative practices, the company said in a statement.

This investment was not just about infrastructure expansion; it would contribute to improve the region’s connectivity, and play a key role in facilitating global trade and commerce, said Richard W. Smith, FedEx Express President and Chief Executive Officer, Airline and International.

‘’Given the role of the UAE and Dubai in global trade, FedEx’s regional hub not only aims to serve the MEISA region, which accounts for approximately 45% of the world’s population and includes key markets like India and Saudi Arabia, but is also a crucial part of our global air network that connects more than 220 countries and territories,’‘ he added.

This investment in the new hub would further enhance India’s connectivity to the rest of the world through UAE, and would form an integral component of the region’s logistics ecosystem, stated Kami Viswanathan, FedEx Express, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa.

