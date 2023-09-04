Federal Bank unveils WhatsApp Lending Platform

September 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

Federal Bank Ltd. has announced the introduction of what it called WhatsApp Lending Platform through which customers can apply for pre-approved personal loan. “This platform would mark a significant advancement in providing seamless financial solutions to customers,” the bank said in a statement. The platform was inaugurated by Federal Bank Chairman A.P. Hota in the presence of MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan, Executive Director Shalini Warrier, Vice President & Head – Digital Sumoth C and the bank staff. “This is a key step towards offering accessible and efficient financial services to Federal Bank’s esteemed clientele.,” Ms. Warrier said in a statement. “Through this innovative channel, customers can conveniently and intuitively complete a journey to apply for pre-approved personal loans, thereby eliminating unnecessary complexities and delays often associated with traditional loan processes,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.