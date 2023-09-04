HamberMenu
Federal Bank unveils WhatsApp Lending Platform

September 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Federal Bank Ltd. has announced the introduction of what it called WhatsApp Lending Platform through which customers can apply for pre-approved personal loan.  “This platform would mark a significant advancement in providing seamless financial solutions to customers,” the bank said in a statement. The platform was inaugurated by Federal Bank Chairman A.P. Hota in the presence of MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan, Executive Director Shalini Warrier, Vice President & Head – Digital Sumoth C and the bank staff.   “This is a key step towards offering accessible and efficient financial services to Federal Bank’s esteemed clientele.,” Ms. Warrier said in a statement. “Through this innovative channel, customers can conveniently and intuitively complete a journey to apply for pre-approved personal loans, thereby eliminating unnecessary complexities and delays often associated with traditional loan processes,” she added.

