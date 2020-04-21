Federal Bank to up stake in insurance arm

Private sector lender Federal Bank’s board has approved a proposal to buy 4% stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co. Ltd. from IDBI Bank. After the stake purchase, Federal Bank’s stake in the life insurer will stand at 30%.
“[The] board of the bank has approved, in principle, to purchase an additional stake of up to 4% in the equity capital of IDBI Federal Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (IFLIC) from IDBI Bank, subject to price finalisation and all relevant regulatory approvals,” Federal Bank said in a notification to the exchanges. “[The] bank currently holds a 26% stake in IFLIC, making it an associate of the bank.
“Post purchase, the total stake may increase up to 30%,” it added.
Earlier this month, IDBI Bank board approved a proposal to sell 23-27% stake in the insurance arm. IDBI Bank has a 48% stake in the life insurance company.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.