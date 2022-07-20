Federal Bank ties up with CBDT for tax remittance

Federal Bank has partnered with the Central Board of Direct Taxes to assist taxpayers in making their payments via the e-pay tax facility in the income tax e-filing portal. “Anyone can now pay their taxes instantly via any of their payment modes such as debit/credit card, UPI, net banking, cash, NEFT/RTGS,” the bank said in a statement. With this partnership, Federal Bank said it had become one of the pioneers to be registered under Tin 2.0 platform of the Income Tax Department.