Federal Bank ties up with CBDT for tax remittance
Federal Bank has partnered with the Central Board of Direct Taxes to assist taxpayers in making their payments via the e-pay tax facility in the income tax e-filing portal. “Anyone can now pay their taxes instantly via any of their payment modes such as debit/credit card, UPI, net banking, cash, NEFT/RTGS,” the bank said in a statement. With this partnership, Federal Bank said it had become one of the pioneers to be registered under Tin 2.0 platform of the Income Tax Department.
