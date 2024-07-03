GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Federal Bank records 20% loan growth in Q1

The bank's deposits also rose by 20% year-on-year to ₹2,66,082 crore in the quarter, from ₹2,22,496 crore in the same period a year ago

Published - July 03, 2024 08:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Federal Bank. File.

Federal Bank. File.

Private sector lender Federal Bank on Wednesday reported a 20% growth in advances at ₹2,24,139 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

Total advances stood at ₹1,86,593 crore at the end of the first quarter of the last financial year, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

As per internal classification, retail credit book grew by 25% and wholesale credit book grew by 14%, it said, adding, retail-to-wholesale ratio stood at 56:44 respectively.

The bank's deposits also rose by 20% year-on-year to ₹2,66,082 crore in the quarter, from ₹2,22,496 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

Federal Bank's low-cost deposits-current account and saving deposits (CASA) — declined to 29.28% from 31.85% at the end of June 30, 2023.

