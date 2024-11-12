 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Federal Bank raises ₹1,500 crore via infra bonds

The fund has been raised by way of issue and allotment of the debentures on a private placement basis

Updated - November 13, 2024 12:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Federal Bank.

Federal Bank. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Federal Bank Ltd. said it has raised ₹1,500 crore through its maiden issuance of long-term infrastructure bonds. 

The total issue size was ₹1,500 crore (base issue of ₹750 crore and a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription up to ₹750 crore). “The response has been overwhelming,” the bank said in a statement.

The fund has been raised by way of issue and allotment of the debentures on a private placement basis. The debentures will be listed on the National Stock Exchange, the bank said. 

Published - November 12, 2024 11:58 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.