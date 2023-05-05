Federal Bank Q4 net zooms 62%, targets 20% loan growth in FY24

May 05, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Mumbai

South-based lender Federal Bank on Friday reported a 62% jump in its March quarter consolidated net profit to ₹953.91 crore, driven by profit booking on the sale of investments.

The private sector lender’s net profit for FY23 increased to ₹3,164.72 crore from the year-earlier period’s ₹1,969.79 crore.

For the reporting quarter, core net interest income grew 25% to ₹1,909 crore.

However, it was the other income line, which reported a 58% growth to ₹734 crore for the January-March period, which helped it post the highest-ever net profit.

The bank’s analyst presentation said it booked a profit of ₹192 crore on the sale of securities and other receipts against ₹12 crore in Q4 FY22, which helped the most to the other income stream.

Net interest margin widened to 3.31% for the reporting quarter from 3.16% in the year-earlier period, but was down when compared with the preceding December quarter’s 3.49%.

Managing director and chief executive Shyam Srinivasan told reporters that the lender would aspire to keep the NIMs between 3.30% and 3.35% in FY24.

Pointing to the narrowing in the number on a sequential basis, which happened due to the faster increase in deposit rates, Mr. Srinivasan said there can be some residual impact of the same in the April-June period as well.

However, he felt that the deposit rates had peaked in the system and it would not face difficulties on the NIM for the remainder of the year.

On the advances side, the bank posted a 20% growth, driven by a 23% growth in corporate loans.

As per the bank, the pipeline for corporate loans is strong across sectors and geographical pockets of the country and it will continue to report handsome growth on this front.

When asked about worries over irrational pricing in the corporate loan market to bag more business, Mr. Srinivasan said the bank’s approach was relationship-driven and it generally preferred to be among the top lenders to a given company rather than ranking lower down in the list of lenders.

Mr. Srinivasan said at an overall level, the bank was aiming for a loan growth of 18-20% in FY24.

A sixth of its overall loans can be classified as unsecured, Mr. Srinivasan said, adding that it would continue to expand on personal loans, microlending and credit cards going ahead as well.

The bank reported a deposit growth of 17% for the reporting quarter, and its executive director Shalini Warrier said there was a slowdown in the accretion from the non-residents front.

The bank is going beyond its favourite catchment of the Middle East, and upping its selling efforts to the diaspora in countries like the U.S., Germany and Ireland, she added.

On the asset quality front, it reported an improvement with the gross non-performing assets ratio declining to 2.35% as of March 31, 2023, from 2.78% a year ago.

The gross slippages inched up to ₹436 crore from ₹398 crore in the December quarter and ₹358 crore in the year-ago period.

The overall provisions increased to ₹125 crore as against ₹84 crore in the year-ago period.

Its overall capital adequacy stood at 15.24% as of March 31, 2023, against 13.81% in December and 16.33% in March 2022.

The Federal Bank scrip closed 8.32% down at ₹127.80 a piece on the BSE on Friday compared with a 1.13% correction on the benchmark.