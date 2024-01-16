ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Bank Q3 PAT increases 25.3% to ₹1,006.74 crore

January 16, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kolkata, West Bengal, Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO federal bank at a meet the press celebrating 50 years of Federal Bank at Kolkata. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Federal Bank Ltd. reported third quarter (ended 31 December, 2023) net profit grew 25.3% to ₹1,006.74 crore as compared with ₹803.61 crore in the year-earlier period due to a 31.72% increase in its total income to ₹6,592.66 crore during the quarter.

Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO of Federal Bank in a statement said, “I am pleased that our team’s dedicated effort has helped us register an all-time high net profit of ₹1,007 crore, a significant milestone in the journey of any organization which is dedicated to both growth and excellence.”

“With an increase of over 100 branches in the past calendar year and a similar number planned for this year, our growth trajectory is well poised to sustain this positive momentum,” he added.

The total business of the bank reached ₹4,38,776.39 crore, up 18.72% over the year-earlier period. Total deposits increased Year on Year (YoY) from ₹2,01,408.12 crore in the same period the earlier year to ₹2,39,591.16 crore.

Net advances increased to ₹1,99,185.23 crore from ₹1,68,173.13 crore a year earlier.

Retail Advances grew by 20.4% to reach ₹65,041.08 crore while business banking advances grew by 17.8% to reach ₹16,679.75 crore.

Commercial banking grew by 25.9% to ₹20,773.55 crore and corporate advances registered a growth of 14.4% to reach ₹71,978.41 crore, the bank said.

Net interest Income grew 8.53% YoY from ₹1,956.53 crore to ₹2,123.36 crore.

Gross NPA stood at ₹4,628.79 crore, which as a percentage to Gross Advances stood at 2.29%. Net NPA and net NPA as a percentage of net advances stood at ₹1,284.37 crore and 0.64% respectively. The provision coverage ratio excluding technical write off was 71.1%.

The net worth of the bank increased YoY from ₹20,456.75 crore to ₹28,084.72 crore. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) computed as per Basel III guidelines stood at 15.02%.

