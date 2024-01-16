GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Federal Bank Q3 PAT increases 25.3% to ₹1,006.74 crore

January 16, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kolkata, West Bengal, Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO federal bank at a meet the press celebrating 50 years of Federal Bank at Kolkata. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI

Kolkata, West Bengal, Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO federal bank at a meet the press celebrating 50 years of Federal Bank at Kolkata. Photo DEBASISH BHADURI | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Federal Bank Ltd. reported third quarter (ended 31 December, 2023) net profit grew 25.3% to ₹1,006.74 crore as compared with ₹803.61 crore in the year-earlier period due to a 31.72% increase in its total income to ₹6,592.66 crore during the quarter.

Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO of Federal Bank in a statement said, “I am pleased that our team’s dedicated effort has helped us register an all-time high net profit of ₹1,007 crore, a significant milestone in the journey of any organization which is dedicated to both growth and excellence.”

“With an increase of over 100 branches in the past calendar year and a similar number planned for this year, our growth trajectory is well poised to sustain this positive momentum,” he added.

The total business of the bank reached ₹4,38,776.39 crore, up 18.72% over the year-earlier period. Total deposits increased Year on Year (YoY) from ₹2,01,408.12 crore in the same period the earlier year to ₹2,39,591.16 crore.

Net advances increased to ₹1,99,185.23 crore from ₹1,68,173.13 crore a year earlier.

Retail Advances grew by 20.4% to reach ₹65,041.08 crore while business banking advances grew by 17.8% to reach ₹16,679.75 crore.

Commercial banking grew by 25.9% to ₹20,773.55 crore and corporate advances registered a growth of 14.4% to reach ₹71,978.41 crore, the bank said.

Net interest Income grew 8.53% YoY from ₹1,956.53 crore to ₹2,123.36 crore.

Gross NPA stood at ₹4,628.79 crore, which as a percentage to Gross Advances stood at 2.29%. Net NPA and net NPA as a percentage of net advances stood at ₹1,284.37 crore and 0.64% respectively. The provision coverage ratio excluding technical write off was 71.1%.

The net worth of the bank increased YoY from ₹20,456.75 crore to ₹28,084.72 crore. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) computed as per Basel III guidelines stood at 15.02%.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.