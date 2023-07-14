HamberMenu
Federal Bank posts 42.13% growth in Q1 net profit to ₹853.74 crore

July 14, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Federal Bank reported 42.13% growth in net profit at ₹853.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 from the year-earlier period. During the quarter, the bank’s total income grew 41.05% to ₹5,756.94 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Net interest income (NII) grew 19.57% to ₹1,918.59 crore from the year earlier period. Total business grew 21.17% YoY to ₹405,982.91 crore. While total deposits grew 21.35% to ₹2,22,495.50 crore, net advances reached ₹1,83,487.41 crore as on June 30, 2023, an increase of 20.96%, the bank said.

