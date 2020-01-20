Federal Bank posts 32% rise in net profit

The Aluva-headquartered Federal Bank reported a net profit of ₹440.64 crore in the December quarter of the fiscal, a 32% year-on-year growth against ₹333.63 crore in the year ago period.

The quarter saw the bank’s deposits rising 17.12% on an annual basis to ₹1,44,591.93 crore.

The bank’s CASA (current account savings accounts) deposits increased by 10.47% to ₹45,484.23 crore in the quarter under review from a year earlier.

As on December 31 2019, its net worth rose to ₹14,211.39 crore from ₹12,815.13 crore a year ago, the bank said in a statement. The capital adequacy ratio of the bank, computed as per Basel III guidelines, stood at 13.64% at the end of the quarter. The bank said gross non-performing assets reduced to 2.99%, compared to to 3.14% a year ago. Net NPAs declined to 1.63% from 1.72%. The gross NPA and net NPA of the bank at the end of the quarter stood at ₹3,618.69 crore and ₹1,941.01 crore respectively.

The quarter also saw the bank achieving the landmark figure of 1 crore customers.