Federal Bank names  Krishnan Venkat Subramanian as new MD, CEO

Federal Bank Ltd. has announced the appointment of Krishnan Venkat Subramanian as its new Managing Director & CEO.

“Based on our application made to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 06, 2024, for its approval for the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank, the RBI has....approved the appointment of Krishnan Venkat Subramanian as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank ...for a period of 3 (three) years, with effect from September 23, 2024 after the expiry of the term of the current Managing Director & CEO on September 22, 2024,” the bank said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Mr. Subramanian was the Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. till April 30, 2024, spearheading Corporate, Banking, Commercial banking, Private Banking and Asset Reconstruction business.

