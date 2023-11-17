Fedbank Financial Services unveils ₹1,092-crore IPO

November 17, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., a non-banking finance company promoted by the Federal Bank with investments from private equity firm True North, has planned to tap the capital markets with an up to ₹1,092-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the price band of ₹133 to ₹140 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.

The issue comprises fresh issue aggregating to ₹600 crore and ₹492-crore offer for sale.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 107 equity shares and in multiples of 107 shares thereafter. The issue will open on November 22 and close on November 24.

The company, which lends against gold and to MSMEs for working capital in 17 States and Union Territories, proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting company’s Tier – I capital base to meet future capital requirements, arising out of the growth of its business and assets.

The OFS comprises up to 5,474,670 equity shares by Federal Bank, the promoter and up to 29,687,053 shares by True North Fund VI LLP, the investor selling shareholder.

