Fedbank Financial Services shares settle on muted note in debut trade

November 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Shares of Fedbank Financial Services Ltd (Fedfina), a subsidiary of Federal Bank, made a muted market debut on Thursday and ended at par with the issue price of ₹140 on the BSE. The stock listed at ₹137.75, registering a decline of 1.60% from the issue price, on the BSE. During the day, it hit a high of ₹148 and a low of ₹133.15. It finally ended at par with issue price of ₹140 per share.

On the NSE, the stock made its debut at ₹138, lower by 1.42%. In intra-day, shares of the company hit a high of ₹148.25 and a low of ₹133. It ended marginally higher by 0.17% at ₹140.25 apiece.

The company commanded a market valuation of ₹5,165.40 crore.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended with a gain of 86.53 points at 66,988.44, while the Nifty went up by 36.55 points to 20,133.15 in a highly volatile trade. The initial public offer (IPO) of Fedbank Financial Services was subscribed 2.20 times on the last day of the share sale on Friday.

The price range for the offer was ₹133-140 a share.

The issue was a combination of a fresh issue of 4.29 crore shares aggregating to ₹600.77 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 3.52 crore shares worth ₹492.26 crore.

Other newly-listed firms, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd. and Tata Technologies, made a remarkable market debut on Thursday.