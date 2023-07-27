ADVERTISEMENT

Fedbank Financial Services files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

July 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Fedbank Financial Services Ltd., promoted by Federal Bank Ltd., has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

FFSL, one of the five private bank-promoted NBFCs in India and having focus on MSMEs and the emerging self-employed individuals (ESEIs) sector, plans to raise funds through offer of equity shares comprising fresh issue of up to ₹750 crore and an offer-for-sale aggregating up to 70,323,408 equity shares by promoter shareholder and other shareholder.

The company proposes to utilise a large part of the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of growth of business and assets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US